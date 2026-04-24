'Bhooth Bangla' ends Week 1 strong; global collection eyes ₹150cr
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's latest film, Bhooth Bangla, has been performing steadily at the box office. Despite facing tough competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and the ongoing IPL 2026 season, the horror-comedy is now on its way to cross the ₹100cr domestic gross milestone. The film has already raked in a worldwide gross of ₹135.45cr and is expected to cross the ₹150cr mark soon.
Box office performance
Looking at film in numbers
The film started strong with paid previews earning ₹3.75cr. The net collection jumped to ₹12.25cr on Day 1 and further increased to ₹19cr on Day 2 as positive word-of-mouth spread among family audiences. The highest single-day collection was recorded on Day 3 at ₹23cr. However, the film witnessed a standard drop of 70.7% on Day 4 (Monday), but bounced back with an encouraging recovery of 18.5% on Day 5 (₹8cr). On Day 6, it added ₹6.15cr to the tally.
Collection update
Day 7 estimates: Film's final domestic gross
On Day 7, Bhooth Bangla was screened across 10,506 shows and has reportedly earned a net collection of ₹5.15cr. This brings its total domestic earnings to ₹84.05cr with a gross of ₹99.95cr, as per Sacnilk. The film's overseas earnings also saw an increase (₹2cr), contributing to its overall worldwide gross, which now stands at ₹135.45cr.
Film overview
Everything to know about 'Bhooth Bangla'
Bhooth Bangla is a supernatural comedy-thriller that follows Arjun Acharya (Kumar), who returns from London to his ancestral home in Mangalpur. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, and the late Asrani. Directed by Priyadarshan, it was released on April 17 after multiple delays. Its paid previews were held a day earlier on April 16.