'Bhooth Bangla' ends Week 1 strong; global collection eyes ₹150cr

Akshay Kumar 's latest film, Bhooth Bangla, has been performing steadily at the box office . Despite facing tough competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and the ongoing IPL 2026 season, the horror-comedy is now on its way to cross the ₹100cr domestic gross milestone. The film has already raked in a worldwide gross of ₹135.45cr and is expected to cross the ₹150cr mark soon.

Box office performance Looking at film in numbers The film started strong with paid previews earning ₹3.75cr. The net collection jumped to ₹12.25cr on Day 1 and further increased to ₹19cr on Day 2 as positive word-of-mouth spread among family audiences. The highest single-day collection was recorded on Day 3 at ₹23cr. However, the film witnessed a standard drop of 70.7% on Day 4 (Monday), but bounced back with an encouraging recovery of 18.5% on Day 5 (₹8cr). On Day 6, it added ₹6.15cr to the tally.

Collection update Day 7 estimates: Film's final domestic gross On Day 7, Bhooth Bangla was screened across 10,506 shows and has reportedly earned a net collection of ₹5.15cr. This brings its total domestic earnings to ₹84.05cr with a gross of ₹99.95cr, as per Sacnilk. The film's overseas earnings also saw an increase (₹2cr), contributing to its overall worldwide gross, which now stands at ₹135.45cr.

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