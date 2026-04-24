'Dhurandhar 2' struggles; daily collection comes down to ₹1.4cr
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, wrapped up its fifth week at ₹19.37cr. On Day 36 (Thursday), it added only ₹1.4cr to its tally, per Sacnilk. As per the production house, it has crossed ₹1,783cr at the global box office. While an estimated ₹1,360cr is from Indian markets, another ₹423cr is from overseas collections. If these figures are accurate, Dhurandhar 2 is now one of the highest-earning Indian films of all time!
Record-breaking success
'Dhurandhar 2' is inching closer to 'Baahubali 2'
If the production house's numbers are to be believed, Dhurandhar 2 has nearly reached Baahubali 2 and might become the second-highest-earning Indian film ever. According to Wikipedia, SS Rajamouli's epic earned an estimated ₹1,810cr. Even more ahead of Dhurandhar 2 is Aamir Khan's Dangal which grossed between ₹1,968cr and ₹2,054cr. Notably, box office tracker Sacnilk puts Dhurandhar 2's global gross at ₹1,766.06cr (domestic ₹1,343.56cr plus overseas ₹422.5cr).
Box office performance
Looking at the film in numbers
Dhurandhar 2 had a phenomenal start at the box office when it was released on March 19. The film reportedly raked in ₹674.17cr in its opening week, but saw a dip to ₹263.65cr in the second week, as per Sacnilk. It struggled to cross the ₹110cr mark in its third week and earned just ₹54.7cr in its fourth week.