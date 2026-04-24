'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection

'Dhurandhar 2' struggles; daily collection comes down to ₹1.4cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:34 am Apr 24, 202610:34 am

What's the story

Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, wrapped up its fifth week at ₹19.37cr. On Day 36 (Thursday), it added only ₹1.4cr to its tally, per Sacnilk. As per the production house, it has crossed ₹1,783cr at the global box office. While an estimated ₹1,360cr is from Indian markets, another ₹423cr is from overseas collections. If these figures are accurate, Dhurandhar 2 is now one of the highest-earning Indian films of all time!