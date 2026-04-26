Akshay-Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla' enters ₹100cr club

The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla , starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan , has crossed the ₹100cr mark in India within nine days of its release. The film collected ₹10.75cr on its ninth day (Saturday), taking the total net collection to ₹100.9cr and gross collection to ₹120.1cr, according to Sacnilk. Despite mixed reviews, it has maintained steady momentum at the box office since its release on April 17.

International success The movie has also been an international success Bhooth Bangla has also made a mark internationally, raking in around $1 million on its second and third days. By the end of its first week, overseas earnings had reached $3.8 million, according to News18. The film's worldwide gross collection has now crossed ₹160cr, further solidifying its global success.

Successful duo More about 'Bhooth Bangla' Bhooth Bangla is another successful collaboration between Kumar and Priyadarshan, who have previously worked together on films like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. It is produced by Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films.

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