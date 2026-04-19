Akshay's 'Bhooth Bangla' grows, earns ₹19cr on Day 2

Akshay Kumar 's latest release, Bhooth Bangla, has witnessed a steady run at the box office. The horror-comedy raked in ₹19 crore on Saturday, taking its total India net collection to ₹35 crore so far. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Tabu , Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. It was released on Friday (April 17), with paid previews on Thursday night.

Box office growth Looking at the film in numbers Bhooth Bangla saw a remarkable increase of over 55% in earnings as it entered its first weekend. After a decent start on Friday with ₹12.25 crore, the film raked in ₹19 crore on Saturday across 11,513 shows in India, reported Sacnilk. Despite a slight reduction in show count from 12,386 to 11,513, occupancy improved notably from 19% to 29%. Thursday's paid previews were also successful, minting ₹3.75 crore.

Box office comparison 'Bhooth Bangla' beats 'Dhurandhar 2' by a huge margin Bhooth Bangla has surpassed Dhurandhar 2 in terms of daily collections on Saturday. It earned ₹19 crore net compared to the ₹4.65 crore business of Dhurandhar 2 on the same day. This puts Bhooth Bangla ahead by a substantial margin of ₹14.35 crore. The higher show count of 11,513 shows versus 3,913 for Dhurandhar 2 also contributed to the gap. The latter, directed by Aditya Dhar, was released on March 19 and has collected over ₹1,110 crore so far.

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International earnings 'Bhooth Bangla' overseas collections and worldwide gross Overseas, Bhooth Bangla has collected ₹9 crore on Saturday, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹18.5 crore. Considering these figures, the film's worldwide gross collection stands at a whopping ₹60.5 crore. The movie revolves around Arjun (Kumar), who inherits a palace in Mangalpur and plans to marry off his sister there, but soon supernatural events begin to unfold.

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