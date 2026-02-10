T-Series breaks silence on 'Bhooth Bangla'-'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' connection
What's the story
T-Series has denied rumors suggesting that Akshay Kumar's upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is based on or inspired by the script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The production house said the two projects are "entirely unrelated." This comes after some reports claimed that the storyline of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was repurposed for Bhooth Bangla.
Statement
'We have come across some articles...': Shiv Chanana
Shiv Chanana, a co-producer at T-Series, said in a statement, "We have also come across some articles, but the fact is we have never received any script from Mr. Priyadarshan or his team for making a Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise." "It is our franchise. If anything has to be developed, it will be developed by us and under our supervision." "I don't understand where these stories are coming from; this was never the case."
Release update
'Bhooth Bangla' to now release on April 10
Earlier this month, it was announced that Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, will be released in theaters on May 15. However, the release date of the movie has now been changed, and Bhooth Bangla will be released a few weeks earlier on April 10. Sources explained, "With the shift in its release date, the makers aim to tap into a favorable theatrical window while avoiding box office congestion."