T-Series breaks silence on 'Bhooth Bangla'-'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' connection

'We have come across some articles...': Shiv Chanana

Shiv Chanana, a co-producer at T-Series, said in a statement, "We have also come across some articles, but the fact is we have never received any script from Mr. Priyadarshan or his team for making a Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise." "It is our franchise. If anything has to be developed, it will be developed by us and under our supervision." "I don't understand where these stories are coming from; this was never the case."