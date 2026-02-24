'Bhooth Bangla': Release date, cast, plot of Akshay Kumar's film Entertainment Feb 24, 2026

Akshay Kumar is back with Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy dropping in theaters on April 10, 2026.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film features a star-packed cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and more.

The buzz started with a motion poster showing Akshay as a ghostly king on a demon throne—he teased fans with "Let the fun begin!" on social media.