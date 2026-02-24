'Bhooth Bangla': Release date, cast, plot of Akshay Kumar's film
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar is back with Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy dropping in theaters on April 10, 2026.
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film features a star-packed cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and more.
The buzz started with a motion poster showing Akshay as a ghostly king on a demon throne—he teased fans with "Let the fun begin!" on social media.
When and where to watch 'Bhooth Bangla'
Bhooth Bangla is headed straight to theaters for its big release. No word yet on streaming platforms.
What is the film about?
Set in a haunted house and inspired by Indian mythology and epics like the Mahabharata, Bhooth Bangla aims to bring back old-school slapstick horror-comedy—think spooky laughs with an Indian twist.