'Bhooth Bangla' teaser: Akshay Kumar, the comedy king, returns! 

The much-awaited teaser for Bhooth Bangla, a film by Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan , has been released! The clip gives us a glimpse into a spooky yet hilarious adventure in a haunted mansion in Mangalpur with an enigmatic entity named Vadhusur. Fans of the iconic duo, known for their work in Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Garam Masala, are excited. Here's more about the clip.

Teaser details Teaser introduces us to the characters and the plot The one-minute-and-23-second-long teaser starts with a glimpse of an old mansion in Mangalpur where no one gets married. The next scene is filled with questions about the identity of Vadhusur. As the teaser progresses, we see glimpses of the star-studded cast including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and Rajpal Yadav. Above all else, Kumar returns to his signature silly comic style, something his fans have long missed.

Director-actor reunion Kumar, Priyadarshan reunite after 16 years Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of director Priyadarshan and actor Kumar after a span of 16 years. Their last collaboration was in the 2010 film Khatta Meetha. The duo has previously worked on several iconic films like Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, and De Dana Dan. The film is co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and will be released on April 10, 2026.

