Akshay's 'Bhooth Bangla' poster to remind you of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

The highly anticipated horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar , has unveiled a new motion poster. The film is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2026. The poster features Kumar in a divine outfit with a Rudraksha bracelet while devils roar from behind him. Sharing the poster, Kumar wrote , "Dus ko denge das-tak, intezar karo tab tak... Let the fun begin!"

Similarities 'Bhooth Bangla' v/s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa': Similarities and legal consequences The motion poster of Bhooth Bangla has drawn comparisons to Kumar's character Dr. Aditya Shrivastav in his 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The way he is holding a Rudraksha bracelet and showing off the divine outfit in the new poster is reminiscent of his look from the earlier film. However, industry insiders told India Today that Bhooth Bangla is not a part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and any direct or indirect use of its brand would invite strict legal consequences.

Independence T-Series co-producer rubbished same franchise rumors before Shiv Chanana, co-producer at T-Series, has addressed rumors about Bhooth Bangla being a part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. He stated that they have never received any script from Priyadarshan or his team for creating a Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Chanana maintained that both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were developed as independent stories with no narrative ties to each other or to any prior script.

