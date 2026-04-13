Bhosle dies aged 92 after brief illness, 8-decade music career
Entertainment
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at 92 after a brief illness. With more than 12,000 songs and 82 years in the film industry, she leaves behind a legacy few can match.
Her last public appearance was just last month at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding.
Bhosle funeral today at Shivaji Park
Her funeral is set for today at Mumbai's Shivaji Park with full state honors.
Family members and friends can visit her Lower Parel home from 10am to 3pm before the ceremony starts at 4pm
Music director Shamir Tandon shared how she was ready and in sync with one of her last songs in Hindi, just as she'd always hoped to be: singing until the very end.