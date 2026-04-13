Bhosle dies aged 92 after brief illness, 8-decade music career

Bhosle funeral today at Shivaji Park

Her funeral is set for today at Mumbai's Shivaji Park with full state honors.

Family members and friends can visit her Lower Parel home from 10am to 3pm before the ceremony starts at 4pm

Music director Shamir Tandon shared how she was ready and in sync with one of her last songs in Hindi, just as she'd always hoped to be: singing until the very end.