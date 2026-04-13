Bhosle dies aged 92 from multi-organ failure amid tributes

Last rites at Shivaji Park crematorium

Bhosle's body was draped in the tricolor and adorned with white lilies as a mark of honor. Her last rites will be held today at Shivaji Park crematorium.

With a career spanning eight decades, including iconic hits like "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar" and "Piya Tu Ab to Aaja," she leaves behind an unmatched musical legacy, her son Anand, and granddaughter Zanai.