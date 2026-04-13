Bhosle dies aged 92 from multi-organ failure amid tributes
Entertainment
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has passed away at 92 due to multi-organ failure.
Her Mumbai home, Casa Grande, saw a steady stream of well-wishers, actors like Asha Parekh, composer AR Rahman (who shared many songs with her), and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, all coming by to pay their respects.
Last rites at Shivaji Park crematorium
Bhosle's body was draped in the tricolor and adorned with white lilies as a mark of honor. Her last rites will be held today at Shivaji Park crematorium.
With a career spanning eight decades, including iconic hits like "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar" and "Piya Tu Ab to Aaja," she leaves behind an unmatched musical legacy, her son Anand, and granddaughter Zanai.