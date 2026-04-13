Bhosle dies April 12, state funeral held at Shivaji Park

Bhosle recorded thousands of songs

Bhosle's career spanned over seven decades. She started singing at just 16 and went on to record thousands of songs in multiple languages.

Former actress and dancer Helen summed up her impact beautifully: Asha ji meri awaaz thi ("Asha ji was my voice").

From classics like "O Haseena Zulfonwali," "Aa Jaane Jaan," and "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja," her music continues to inspire fans old and new.