Bhosle dies April 12, state funeral held at Shivaji Park
Entertainment
Asha Bhosle, the iconic voice behind countless Bollywood hits, passed away on April 12, 2026.
Her state funeral at Shivaji Park brought together film fraternity members and political leaders as the industry gathered to honor her incredible legacy.
Bhosle recorded thousands of songs
Bhosle's career spanned over seven decades. She started singing at just 16 and went on to record thousands of songs in multiple languages.
Former actress and dancer Helen summed up her impact beautifully: Asha ji meri awaaz thi ("Asha ji was my voice").
From classics like "O Haseena Zulfonwali," "Aa Jaane Jaan," and "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja," her music continues to inspire fans old and new.