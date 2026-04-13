Bhosle has died aged 92 as Bollywood stars share tributes

Bhosle shaped Indian music across generations

Bhosle wasn't just versatile: she helped shape Indian music across generations. Her ability to cross genres made her iconic, and her influence is everywhere in Bollywood.

As Shah Rukh Khan put it, "It's truly sad to learn about Asha Tai's passing... her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come."

Even though she's gone, her legacy will keep inspiring artists and fans alike.