Bhosle has died aged 92 as Bollywood stars share tributes
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has died at 92, and the music world is feeling her loss.
Salman Khan called her "A huge loss for Indian music.... Heartbroken to hear about Asha ji. An irreplaceable voice, Your songs will continue to inspire generations. ", while stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared heartfelt memories.
For many, her songs were the soundtrack to life's big moments.
Bhosle shaped Indian music across generations
Bhosle wasn't just versatile: she helped shape Indian music across generations. Her ability to cross genres made her iconic, and her influence is everywhere in Bollywood.
As Shah Rukh Khan put it, "It's truly sad to learn about Asha Tai's passing... her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come."
Even though she's gone, her legacy will keep inspiring artists and fans alike.