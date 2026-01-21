Bhumi Pednekar chases a serial killer in Prime Video's 'Daldal'
Prime Video just dropped the trailer for Daldal, a new psychological crime series starring Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira.
She's on the hunt for a brutal serial killer, but the real twist? She's also battling her own hidden traumas while trying to crack the case.
Past meets present in this thriller
The trailer teases high-stakes investigations and shows Rita clashing with a relentless journalist (Samara Tijori) who won't let things slide.
The tagline—"The past isn't here to haunt, it's here to hunt"—sets up some serious psychological tension.
Based on a bestselling novel, streaming soon
Daldal is adapted from Vish Dhamija's popular book Bhendi Bazaar and directed by Amrit Raj Gupta.
It starts streaming January 30, 2026 on Prime Video across India and 240+ countries. The cast also features Aditya Rawal and Rahul Bhat.
Pednekar called working with producer Vikram Malhotra again "a homecoming," adding an extra touch of excitement for fans.