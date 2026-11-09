'Hazardous AQI': Bhumi Pednekkar shares concern over post-Diwali pollution
What's the story
Actor Bhumi Pednekkar has voiced concern over the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai after Diwali celebrations. Mumbai's overall AQI stood at 171 on Monday morning, placing it in the moderate category, per Hindustan Times. In a recent Instagram post, Pednekkar highlighted how firecrackers contribute to an already challenging air-quality situation and urged everyone to celebrate responsibly.
Post
She shared a long note on Diwali celebrations
In her post, Pednekkar wrote, "Diwali is a festival of light, love, family and new beginnings. But every year, along with the celebrations, comes a familiar aftermath: polluted air, firecracker waste."
"Firecrackers release fine particulate matter and other pollutants that add to an already challenging air-quality situation. And the impact isn't experienced equally. Children, older people, those with respiratory conditions, and animals are particularly vulnerable."
Instagram Story
She tagged BMC and Mumbai Police in her post
Earlier, in her Instagram Story, Pednekkar wrote, "Houses have caught fire. The AQI is hazardous. Roads are full of waste."
"Its 3am and all I can hear are loud crackers. Our roads were full of people bursting crackers on them, Out in the open, even when it's not allowed."
"This is heartbreaking." She tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police in her post.
Air quality
AQI in various parts of Mumbai after Diwali celebrations
Mumbai's Kherwadi-Bandra East reportedly recorded the highest AQI of 264, followed by Sewri (226), Ghatkopar (221), and Chembur (216).
Byculla recorded an AQI of 188, Mindspace-Malad West 191, Kandivali West 187, and Worli 148, according to the Free Press Journal.
Kurla recorded an AQI of 96.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Pednekkar will next star in the horror film Jaani Dushman- Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai.