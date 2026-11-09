'Hazardous AQI': Bhumi Pednekkar shares concern over post-Diwali pollution

In her post, Pednekkar wrote, "Diwali is a festival of light, love, family and new beginnings. But every year, along with the celebrations, comes a familiar aftermath: polluted air, firecracker waste."

"Firecrackers release fine particulate matter and other pollutants that add to an already challenging air-quality situation. And the impact isn't experienced equally. Children, older people, those with respiratory conditions, and animals are particularly vulnerable."