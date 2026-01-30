Bhumi Pednekar says 'Daldal' comes from place of 'vulnerability,' 'trust'
What's the story
The highly-anticipated psychological crime drama Daldal has finally been released on Prime Video. The show stars Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira of the Mumbai Crime Branch. As the series premiered on Friday, January 30, Pednekar took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about her experience while filming for the role.
Emotional message
'Today, I offer this work to you with gratitude...'
Pednekar posted behind-the-scenes photos from the Daldal set. Her caption read, "Sabr. Shukr. Last year asked me to sit with myself...With questions, I didn't have answers to yet." "Somewhere between long days on set, fragile moments off it...and stubborn faith in the work, I kept going." She added, "Daldal comes from that place. From vulnerability. From trust. From choosing growth even when the path feels uncertain." "Today, I offer this work to you with gratitude, humility, and an open heart."
Series details
Story of 'Daldal'
The story follows Ferreira as she hunts a brutal killer while grappling with mental trauma, guilt, and systemic discrimination within the police force. During her investigation, she meets a determined journalist named Samara Tijori. The show is an intense battle against the lead's inner demons and a ruthless criminal. Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni, it is based on Vish Dhamija's best-selling novel Bhendi Bazaar.