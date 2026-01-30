Bhumi Pednekar says 'Daldal' comes from place of 'vulnerability,' 'trust'

Emotional message

Pednekar posted behind-the-scenes photos from the Daldal set. Her caption read, "Sabr. Shukr. Last year asked me to sit with myself...With questions, I didn't have answers to yet." "Somewhere between long days on set, fragile moments off it...and stubborn faith in the work, I kept going." She added, "Daldal comes from that place. From vulnerability. From trust. From choosing growth even when the path feels uncertain." "Today, I offer this work to you with gratitude, humility, and an open heart."