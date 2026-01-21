'Daldal' trailer: Bhumi Pednekar hunts serial killer in gripping thriller
What's the story
Prime Video has released the trailer for its upcoming crime thriller series, Daldal. The show stars Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira, who is on a mission to catch a brutal serial killer in Mumbai while also fighting her own personal demons. The trailer further heightens the suspense as fans have already started wondering who the killer is.
Reactions
'Daldal' trailer fan reactions
The trailer features Pednekar's character, Ferreira, in a race against time. The investigation also brings her into contact with a determined journalist, played by Samara Tijori. One fan wondered, "Why it feels like Bhumi is the serial Killer?," while another netizen quipped, "The background song made all the difference." A third person said, "Can this series turn into Bhumi Pednekar's one of the best performances for her career?"
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
The past isn’t here— prime video
New Series, Jan 30@bhumipednekar@sureshtriveni78@vikramix@amritrajguptaa@SamaraTijori#AdityaRawal@Abundantia_Ent@priyawriter#SreekanthAgneesawaran#RohanDsouza@HussainHaidry@vish_dhamija@saurabhgoyall… pic.twitter.com/GRNWPzgyH3 to haunt. It’s here to hunt.#DaldalOnPrime, IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 21, 2026
Production insights
'Daldal' cast and crew details
Based on Vish Dhamija's bestselling book Bhendi Bazaar, Daldal is helmed by Amrit Raj Gupta. The series is produced by Suresh Triveni and Vikram Malhotra under the banner of Abundantia Entertainment. It also stars Aditya Rawal, Chinmay Mandlekar, Geeta Agrawal, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Sandesh Kulkarni, Sandeep Kulkarni, Rahul Bhat, Shivraj Walvekar, and Jaya Bhattacharya in supporting roles. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 30.