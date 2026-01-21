'Daldal' trailer: Bhumi Pednekar hunts serial killer in gripping thriller

Reactions

'Daldal' trailer fan reactions

The trailer features Pednekar's character, Ferreira, in a race against time. The investigation also brings her into contact with a determined journalist, played by Samara Tijori. One fan wondered, "Why it feels like Bhumi is the serial Killer?," while another netizen quipped, "The background song made all the difference." A third person said, "Can this series turn into Bhumi Pednekar's one of the best performances for her career?"