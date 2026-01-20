'Daldal' poster: Bhumi trapped in a sea of severed arms

The new poster for Prime Video 's upcoming crime thriller Daldal has been unveiled, along with its global premiere date on January 30, 2026. The series, created by Suresh Triveni and based on Vish Dhamija's best-selling novel Bhendi Bazaar, features Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira. The recently released poster gives us a glimpse into the dark tone of the show.

Poster details 'Daldal' poster hints at dark and chilling narrative The poster for Daldal shows Pednekar's character, Ferreira, trapped in a sea of severed and bloodied arms. The visuals emphasize the show's tagline, "Some memories do not fade... they bleed," hinting at a narrative where the protagonist is haunted by her past while dealing with the brutality of her job. The dark and muted tone of the poster suggests that Daldal will be an unflinching addition to Prime Video's mature entertainment catalog.

Plot exploration 'Daldal' explores Ferreira's pursuit of a serial killer The series follows Ferreira, a newly appointed DCP, as she hunts down a merciless serial killer in Mumbai. However, the investigation is not just about catching the criminal; it also delves into Ferreira's guilt and her unwavering commitment to justice. The official synopsis reveals that the series will show the gruesome details of the killer's methods and explore Ferreira's battle against institutionalized racism in the police department and her personal psychological wounds.

