Bhumi Pednekar's 'Daldal' drops on Prime Video January 30
Get ready for Daldal, a new Hindi crime thriller starring Bhumi Pednekar, streaming exclusively on Prime Video from January 30, 2026.
Inspired by Vish Dhamija's novel Bhendi Bazaar, the story follows Mumbai DCP Rita Ferreira as she tackles a string of brutal serial murders—while also confronting institutional pressure and her own past.
Who's behind it?
Daldal is produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni (Abundantia Entertainment), with Triveni adapting and Amrit Raj Gupta directing.
The cast features Aditya Rawal and Samara Tijori alongside Pednekar.
What to expect?
The teaser and poster set a gritty vibe—think intense, brutal imagery.
The series' first look was recently unveiled at the International Film Festival of India.
Just a heads-up: you'll need an active Prime Video subscription to watch.