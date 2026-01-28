Bhumi Pednekar's 'Daldal' drops on Prime Video January 30 Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

Get ready for Daldal, a new Hindi crime thriller starring Bhumi Pednekar, streaming exclusively on Prime Video from January 30, 2026.

Inspired by Vish Dhamija's novel Bhendi Bazaar, the story follows Mumbai DCP Rita Ferreira as she tackles a string of brutal serial murders—while also confronting institutional pressure and her own past.