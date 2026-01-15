Bhumi Pednekar's 'Daldal' drops on Prime Video soon Entertainment Jan 15, 2026

Bhumi Pednekar stars as DCP Rita Ferreira in 'Daldal,' a psychological thriller landing on Amazon Prime Video January 30, 2026.

Inspired by Vish Dhamija's novel 'Bhendi Bazaar,' the series follows Mumbai's new DCP as she investigates a string of brutal murders while wrestling with her own personal struggles.

Aditya Rawal and Samara Tijori also feature in key roles.