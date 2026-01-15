Next Article
Bhumi Pednekar's 'Daldal' drops on Prime Video soon
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar stars as DCP Rita Ferreira in 'Daldal,' a psychological thriller landing on Amazon Prime Video January 30, 2026.
Inspired by Vish Dhamija's novel 'Bhendi Bazaar,' the series follows Mumbai's new DCP as she investigates a string of brutal murders while wrestling with her own personal struggles.
Aditya Rawal and Samara Tijori also feature in key roles.
Where can you watch it?
'Daldal' will stream on Amazon Prime Video, so you can catch it from home when it premieres.
What makes it interesting?
The story digs into tough moral choices and the challenges women face in power.
The series' first look got people talking at IFFI 2025, especially during a panel about breaking stereotypes in modern storytelling.
Pednekar has described Rita as a still, quiet character.