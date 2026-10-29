Bhumi to reunite with Akshay in Priyadarshan's 99th film: Report

The upcoming project will reportedly be a comedy set in the 1970s, with Kumar playing a tiger hunter, reported Hindustan Times.

The film's title has yet to be announced, but it is being produced by Ramesh Taurani.

The team is reportedly planning a three-month shooting schedule across Rajasthan and Mumbai, with Bhopal also being considered as a possible location.

Actors Annu Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav have reportedly joined the project as well.