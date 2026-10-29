Bhumi to reunite with Akshay in Priyadarshan's 99th film: Report
What's the story
If reports are to be believed, actor Bhumi Pednekkar will be reuniting with Akshay Kumar for Priyadarshan's upcoming comedy film. The duo last worked together in the 2022 family drama Raksha Bandhan. The new project is expected to go on floors in the last week of November and will mark Priyadarshan's 99th directorial venture.
Plot details
More about the upcoming comedy film
The upcoming project will reportedly be a comedy set in the 1970s, with Kumar playing a tiger hunter, reported Hindustan Times.
The film's title has yet to be announced, but it is being produced by Ramesh Taurani.
The team is reportedly planning a three-month shooting schedule across Rajasthan and Mumbai, with Bhopal also being considered as a possible location.
Actors Annu Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav have reportedly joined the project as well.
Actress' activities
Pednekkar's recent work and spiritual journey
Pednekkar, who was recently seen in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, has been busy exploring different roles in recent years. She received appreciation for her performance in the series Daldal earlier this year.
The actor also undertook a spiritual journey that included visits to Shirdi, Maharashtra; Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh; and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.
Past projects
Pednekkar and Kumar's previous collaborations
Pednekkar and Kumar first collaborated on Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in 2017, a social drama that explored sanitation and open defecation in India.
They later reunited for Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai, which followed a brother's quest to arrange marriages for his sisters.
Their upcoming project with Priyadarshan will be their third collaboration.