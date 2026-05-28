'Bhupen da Uncut' premieres ahead of Hazarika centenary celebrations

Hazarika family attends premiere, poems recited

Hazarika's family, including his son Tej and wife Candace and their son Sage Akash, joined fans at the premiere.

Directed by Bobbeeta Sharma, the film also features Hazarika reciting "unpublished" poems, believed not yet published, for an up-close look at how he created music.

His brother Samar called it "packed with information, some of which was not publicly known earlier."