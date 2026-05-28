'Bhupen da Uncut' premieres ahead of Hazarika centenary celebrations
Bhupen da Uncut, a new 65-minute documentary about singer-polymath Bhupen Hazarika, just premiered a day ahead of the launch of year-long celebrations to mark his birth centenary.
Shot during his 1999 trip to England, the film lets Hazarika tell his own story, covering his childhood, creative influences, time studying in New York, relationship with Priyamvada Patel, and what shaped his unique outlook.
Hazarika family attends premiere, poems recited
Hazarika's family, including his son Tej and wife Candace and their son Sage Akash, joined fans at the premiere.
Directed by Bobbeeta Sharma, the film also features Hazarika reciting "unpublished" poems, believed not yet published, for an up-close look at how he created music.
His brother Samar called it "packed with information, some of which was not publicly known earlier."