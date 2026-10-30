Rishab Shetty to headline historical film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
What's the story
Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty will play the titular role in a two-part historical film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Titled The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the project is backed by Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Sandeep Singh, the makers announced. It will chronicle the Maratha king's life, his achievements, and his vision for Swarajya. The makers are expected to begin shooting in early 2027.
Film details
More about the film and its narrative
The two-part saga will delve into the life of Shivaji Maharaj, exploring his military strategies and leadership.
The film aims to highlight both well-known and lesser-known aspects of his life while honoring his values and vision.
Kumar presented Shetty with a century-old painting of Shivaji Maharaj as a gesture to mark their association.
Producer's statement
'I felt a deep sense of responsibility to bring...'
Speaking about the film, producer Kumar said, "Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe it is our responsibility to honor that legacy through cinema and share it with the world."
"When Sandeep Singh narrated The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I felt a deep sense of responsibility to bring this extraordinary story to the big screen."
Production team
Everything to know about the upcoming period drama
The film is currently in pre-production, with shooting set to begin in early 2027.
The project will have a large ensemble cast and an international crew.
Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films, it is a joint production of the latter and Legend Studios.
Singh will helm the film, with Kumar and Krishan Kumar as producers.
Rishi Virmani and Singh have written the screenplay, while Shetty, Shiv Chanana, and Kabiir Sadanand are co-producers.