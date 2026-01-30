Producer says 'Border 2' wasn't made by 'looking at mathematics'
What's the story
In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer Bhushan Kumar shared insights into the making of Border 2. He stressed that mounting a large-scale war film today is vastly different from making a standard commercial project. "Nothing can just pass off now with poor quality," he told the outlet, adding that audience expectations for high technical standards and execution inevitably drive up the costs of action films.
Budget adjustments
'We didn't do those calculations on the calculator...'
Kumar shared that although Border 2 began with a fixed budget, it was later increased after the creative team explained the need for additional resources during production. "It wasn't made just by looking at the mathematics," he said. "We didn't do those calculations on the calculator - that I will get my table profit, or I will break even at this point, and all those things."
Creative discussions
Kumar said the decisions were taken after detailed discussions with the director and crew to determine what was essential to enhance the storytelling. "We produced it with a lot of emotion," he said, adding that despite the increase in costs, the film's vision was never compromised. Meanwhile, Border 2 has become 2026's first big Bollywood hit, earning ₹309.5 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk.