Wasn't sure about 'The Revolutionaries' initially: Bhuvan Bam

Bam shared his experience of physically preparing for the role.

He said, "After 12 years, I saw what's actually under this beard. I was petrified."

"I was even prepping myself to go to Nikkhil Advani and request him to please let me at least keep a stubble because I had not seen myself so clean in a long, long while."

However, he eventually got used to the new look with diet and discipline.