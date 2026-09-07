Wasn't sure about 'The Revolutionaries' initially: Bhuvan Bam
What's the story
Bhuvan Bam, the popular YouTuber and actor, plays Rash Behari Bose in the upcoming series The Revolutionaries. In an interview with Variety India, he revealed that he was initially doubtful about this project. However, after getting clarity from director Nikkhil Advani on its unique storyline, an espionage tale of four youngsters fighting against British rule, he was convinced to join the show. The series is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won its Freedom.
Physical change
On physically preparing for the role
Bam shared his experience of physically preparing for the role.
He said, "After 12 years, I saw what's actually under this beard. I was petrified."
"I was even prepping myself to go to Nikkhil Advani and request him to please let me at least keep a stubble because I had not seen myself so clean in a long, long while."
However, he eventually got used to the new look with diet and discipline.
Industry insights
Bam's thoughts on multi-movie contracts
Bam shared his thoughts on the entertainment industry, too. He expressed his frustration with multi-movie contracts that bind actors to a certain number of films.
"My question is, if the first one doesn't work, will they give me a second or a third? If it doesn't work, then I'm stuck with them for I don't know how long."
He also stressed that stories should come first before chasing stereotypes in content creation.
Personal mementos
He took home a couple of keepsakes from the set
Bam revealed that he took home a couple of keepsakes from the set of The Revolutionaries.
He said, "I took Bagha Jatin's (played by Gurfateh Pirzada) kada. So that, and this thing that I used to wear around my neck."
These items will serve as personal mementos from his time on the show.
The series hits Prime Video on September 11.