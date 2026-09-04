Why Nikkhil Advani didn't cast Bengali actors in 'The Revolutionaries'
What's the story
Nikkhil Advani's upcoming series The Revolutionaries will premiere on Prime Video on September 11. The show features revolutionaries Rash Behari Bose, Jatin Mukherjee (Bagha Jatin), Sachindranath Sanyal, and Pratibha Lahiri. Influencer Bhuvan Bam plays Bose in a radical departure from his digital content roots, with Rohit Saraf playing Sanyal, Pratibha Ranta playing Pratibha Lahiri, and Gurfateh Pirzada as Bagha Jatin. Despite a primarily Bengali setting and lineup of revolutionaries, many have questioned the absence of Bengali actors in pivotal roles.
Casting rationale
'I don't know ya! It's a great question'
In an interview with NDTV, Advani was asked about his casting choices. He candidly admitted, "I don't know ya! It's a great question."
Saraf then reminded him that Bengali actor Paoli Dam is part of the series.
Advani then explained that he wanted The Revolutionaries to reach a wider audience and didn't want to compromise on that ambition.
Scale of production
'I just felt that I don't want to leave...'
Advani elaborated on his casting decisions, stating that the scale of The Revolutionaries was a significant factor.
He said, "It was Amazon Prime that was giving me a chance with this kind of show, with this kind of scale, with this kind of energy."
"So I just felt that I don't want to leave any stone unturned by not using the best of the youth that is out there."
Series overview
All about 'The Revolutionaries'
"I wanted to reach to the largest people to show them this incredible story," Advani noted, adding that even if he gets flak for his casting choice, he'd be forgiven as he's a "jamai (son-in-law)" of Bengal.
The Revolutionaries, written and directed by Advani, will premiere on Prime Video next week.
The series follows four young revolutionaries as they fight against British rule. It delves into their camaraderie, sacrifices, rebellions, and the personal toll of their struggle for independence.