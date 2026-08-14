Bialik's Amy returns in 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe'

Mayim Bialik is back as Amy Farrah Fowler, but with a twist, in the spinoff series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

The show follows Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), who accidentally creates a multiverse after messing up a device built by Sheldon and Leonard.

In the latest episode, aired August 13, 2026, Amy shows up as Stuart's psychiatrist at the hospital, giving fans a fresh take on her character.