Bialik's Amy returns in 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe'
Entertainment
Mayim Bialik is back as Amy Farrah Fowler, but with a twist, in the spinoff series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.
The show follows Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), who accidentally creates a multiverse after messing up a device built by Sheldon and Leonard.
In the latest episode, aired August 13, 2026, Amy shows up as Stuart's psychiatrist at the hospital, giving fans a fresh take on her character.
Bialik enjoyed adding layers to Amy
Bialik was genuinely thrilled to explore this new version of Amy. She shared that it was fun adding creative layers while keeping Amy's core personality intact.
Having played Amy across The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, and now this spinoff, Bialik calls her costars "extended family" and says playing Amy is something she'll never forget.