'Bibi Payra' trailer drops, spotlighting 2 offbeat women rewriting stories

Mukherjee, Paoli reunite in 'Bibi Payra'

Swastika Mukherjee and Paoli share the screen again after more than a decade, joined by Anirban Chakrabarti and Anindya Sengupta.

Dutta co-wrote the script with Ashirbad Maitra, while Mainak Mazoomdar's music and Supraatim Bholl's cinematography bring extra flair.

This time, Dutta shifts from his usual city vibe to a lively suburban setting for something new in Bengali cinema.