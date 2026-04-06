'Bibi Payra' trailer drops, spotlighting 2 offbeat women rewriting stories
Entertainment
The trailer for Arjunn Dutta's Bibi Payra just dropped, spotlighting two offbeat women, Jhuma and Shiuli, as they navigate life's unpredictable moments.
The film blends humor with heartfelt surprises, promising a fun ride as these characters try to rewrite their own stories.
Mukherjee, Paoli reunite in 'Bibi Payra'
Swastika Mukherjee and Paoli share the screen again after more than a decade, joined by Anirban Chakrabarti and Anindya Sengupta.
Dutta co-wrote the script with Ashirbad Maitra, while Mainak Mazoomdar's music and Supraatim Bholl's cinematography bring extra flair.
This time, Dutta shifts from his usual city vibe to a lively suburban setting for something new in Bengali cinema.