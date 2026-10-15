Biermann asks Georgia court to reconsider sexual battery and sodomy
KJ Biermann, 15-year-old son of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, has filed a motion for the Georgia court to rethink its earlier ruling in his sexual battery and sodomy case.
The request was made on October 14, but the details are sealed for now.
Biermann faces felony charges
The charges come from an alleged incident in April at a gym in Alpharetta, Georgia, where a female classmate accused KJ of sexual assault. He was arrested in August and faces serious felony charges but has pleaded not guilty.
Since September, he's been out on a $200,000 bond with strict conditions like virtual school and no contact with anyone under the age of 16.
His lawyer is pushing to move the case to juvenile court, a step that could change how it's handled.
Meanwhile, his mom continues to publicly support him through it all.