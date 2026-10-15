Biermann asks Georgia court to reconsider sexual battery and sodomy

The charges come from an alleged incident in April at a gym in Alpharetta, Georgia, where a female classmate accused KJ of sexual assault. He was arrested in August and faces serious felony charges but has pleaded not guilty.

Since September, he's been out on a $200,000 bond with strict conditions like virtual school and no contact with anyone under the age of 16.

His lawyer is pushing to move the case to juvenile court, a step that could change how it's handled.

Meanwhile, his mom continues to publicly support him through it all.