'Big Little Lies' S03 kicks off with a one-day shoot

Full-scale production for Big Little Lies Season 3 is not expected to start until next year. However, the exact date remains uncertain.

The one-day shoot this week was reportedly conducted to secure California's state tax credit for the show, which has already been granted.

According to California tax incentive regulations, principal photography must commence within 180 calendar days of receiving the Conditional Allocation Letter or 240 calendar days for projects with a qualified expenditure budget exceeding $100 million.