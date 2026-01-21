'Bigg Boss 18' star Shrutika Arjun is joining reality show 'The 50'
Shrutika Arjun, who made waves on Bigg Boss 18, is now set to compete in The 50—a new reality show where 50 contestants live together in a luxury palace with no fixed rules.
She'll be joining familiar faces like Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, and Shiny Doshi.
From South cinema to reality TV favorite
Shrutika first found fame in South Indian films and won Cook With Comali in 2022.
Her Bigg Boss journey boosted her popularity even more, helping her land a spot on The 50—where viewers can actually support their favorites and even win prize money if their pick takes the crown.