'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal, Farrhana's fight escalates with mother remark
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 19 got tense on October 16 when Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt had a major argument during a captaincy task.
It all started when Bhatt shredded a letter sent by Neelam Giri's parents, which pushed Mallik to toss her food and smash a plate.
Things got worse when Bhatt called Mallik a "B-grade person," and Mallik fired back with a harsh comment about her mother.
Mallik was seen apologizing to Bhatt
After the dust settled, Mallik was seen apologizing to Bhatt for his remark. Fans are now debating whether his apology is sincere or just for show.
Bhatt's response is still under wraps, keeping everyone guessing about what's next in the Bigg Boss 19 house.