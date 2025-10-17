Next Article
'Baahubali: The Epic' gets U/A certificate ahead of re-release
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli's legendary Baahubali saga returns to cinemas on October 31 as Baahubali: The Epic—a remastered cut that merges both original films into one seamless story.
Expect upgraded visuals, fresh scenes, and a marathon runtime of 3 hours 44 minutes, all packed into a U/A-certified experience.
Cast remains unchanged; IMAX, 4DX formats added
The fan-favorite cast is back—Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj all reprise their iconic roles.
For an extra thrill, you can catch the film in IMAX or 4DX at select locations for a more immersive watch.
Perfect chance to relive the epic on the big screen!