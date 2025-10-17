'Baahubali: The Epic' gets U/A certificate ahead of re-release

Cast remains unchanged; IMAX, 4DX formats added

The fan-favorite cast is back—Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj all reprise their iconic roles.

For an extra thrill, you can catch the film in IMAX or 4DX at select locations for a more immersive watch.

Perfect chance to relive the epic on the big screen!