'Celebrity Traitors' 2025: Cast, where to watch, latest episode
Celebrity Traitors 2025 just dropped on BBC One this October, bringing a group of famous faces to Scotland's Ardross Castle for a high-stakes game of trust and betrayal.
Celebs are split into "Traitors" and "Faithfuls"—the Traitors secretly "eliminate" Faithfuls at night, while everyone tries to figure out who's playing dirty during the day.
Claudia Winkleman hosts the chaos.
Latest episode, where to watch
Episode 3, which aired October 15, shook things up when YouTuber Niko Omilana and actor Tameka Empson got voted out, while Olympic diver Tom Daley was "murdered" by the Traitors.
The show's strict contestant secrecy rules keep everyone guessing.
You can catch new episodes twice a week on BBC iPlayer in the UK, plus it's streaming on Crave (Canada), 10 Play (Australia), and anticipated to launch in the US on Peacock in spring 2026.
If you love strategy, drama, and seeing celebs out of their comfort zone, this one's worth your watchlist.