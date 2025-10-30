'BB 19': Why is Baseer 'upset' with Nehal after eviction?
What's the story
TV actor and reality star Baseer Ali, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19, has expressed disappointment with his former friend and co-contestant Nehal Chudasama. Speaking to Times of India TV, he said he is angry with her for not defending him during the show. "I've seen a few clips of Nehal...she didn't take a stand for me," he said.
Friendship questioned
'There were moments where Farrhana...'
Ali further elaborated on his feelings, saying, "There were moments where Farrhana (Bhatt) said unpleasant things about me, and Nehal chose to stay silent." "So when both of them, whom I considered friends, talked behind my back, it made me question the friendship." "I'm quite upset with both. Farrhana is still inside the house so that will be addressed when she comes out but right now I'm a bit angry with Nehal."
Social media fallout
Ali, Chudasama's friendship turned sour during 'BB' stay
Ali also revealed that his mother was not happy with the love "angles" he had with Chudasama and Bhatt. For context, both Ali and Chudasama unfollowed each other on Instagram following their unexpected eviction from Bigg Boss 19. To add fuel to the fire, Chudasama also re-shared a post from a fan page that slammed Ali. Meanwhile, watch Bigg Boss on JioHotstar and Colors TV.