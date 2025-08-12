'Bigg Boss 19': Hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut might enter house

'Bigg Boss 19's new theme, streaming details

Bigg Boss 19 is shaking things up with a "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar" theme, letting contestants call more shots than before.

If Seedhe Maut enters, their socially aware vibe could pull in even more young viewers—something that worked for rappers like Naezy and MC Stan in past seasons.

Catch the show daily at 9pm on JioHotstar or at 10:30pm on Colors TV.