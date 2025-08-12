Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19': Hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut might enter house
Hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut—Siddhant Sharma (Calm) and Abhijay Negi (Encore ABJ)—might be stepping into Bigg Boss 19, which is set to premiere on August 24 with Salman Khan as host.
Known for tracks like Raat Ki Rani and Khatta Flow, the pair's sharp takes on social issues have made them a Gen Z favorite, racking up millions of views online.
'Bigg Boss 19's new theme, streaming details
Bigg Boss 19 is shaking things up with a "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar" theme, letting contestants call more shots than before.
If Seedhe Maut enters, their socially aware vibe could pull in even more young viewers—something that worked for rappers like Naezy and MC Stan in past seasons.
Catch the show daily at 9pm on JioHotstar or at 10:30pm on Colors TV.