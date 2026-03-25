'Bigg Boss 19': Kunickaa accuses Tanya of victim card play
Entertainment
The Bigg Boss 19 drama is back, with Kunickaa Sadanand accusing fellow contestant Tanya Mittal of stirring up trouble and playing the victim on social media.
Things flared up after Mittal posted something that seemed to mock Kunickaa, prompting her to speak out on X (Twitter) and other social platforms.
Fans are waiting for Tanya's response
Kunickaa shared that she felt isolated in the house because of Tanya's actions, saying, "I was one against 16."
She accused Tanya of playing the victim and turning others against her.
Now, fans are buzzing online and waiting to see if Tanya will respond to these fresh allegations.