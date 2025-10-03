'Bigg Boss 19': Pranit, Baseer, Zeishan's fight turns ugly

Zeishan brought up Pranit's recent assault incident

Pranit More found himself singled out as Farrhana Bhatt, Baseer Ali, and Neelam Giri interrupted and mocked him.

Frustrated by Baseer's constant nominations and a past jab at his roots, Pranit replied firmly: "What he doesn't realize is that this is Maharashtra, and this is my village."

The mood soured further when Zeishan Qadri brought up Pranit's assault incident from February this year.