'Bigg Boss 19': Pranit, Baseer, Zeishan's fight turns ugly
Bigg Boss 19's "Gande Dinosaur" captaincy challenge quickly turned tense as housemates' old issues flared up.
Contestants locked in themed cages struggled to keep things friendly, and the task soon became a stage for personal digs and rivalry.
Zeishan brought up Pranit's recent assault incident
Pranit More found himself singled out as Farrhana Bhatt, Baseer Ali, and Neelam Giri interrupted and mocked him.
Frustrated by Baseer's constant nominations and a past jab at his roots, Pranit replied firmly: "What he doesn't realize is that this is Maharashtra, and this is my village."
The mood soured further when Zeishan Qadri brought up Pranit's assault incident from February this year.
Things escalated quickly after that
The tension kept building with Pranit calling out Zeishan's movie references while defending his own experiences.
Baseer upped the ante by saying he'd kick Pranit out of the house; Pranit shot back that everyone would soon see who gets evicted first.
The episode gave viewers a raw look at how quickly things get real inside Bigg Boss 19.