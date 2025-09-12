'Bigg Boss 19's 1st eviction: Who will get kicked out?

As speculated by many fans, actor Natalia Janoszek will be evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house during this Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The news was posted by Livefeed Updates on X (formerly Twitter). "Natalia Janoszek has been eliminated from #BiggBoss19 House!!" read their post. This comes after a week filled with intense drama and strategic gameplay among contestants.

Nominations Who has been nominated this week? The third week of Bigg Boss 19 was a nail-biter with four contestants, Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, and Janoszek, being nominated for elimination. A special nomination task tested their patience and teamwork. Fans had been closely watching the voting trends, and many are speculating that Janoszek could be the one to go.

New host Farah Khan will take over the Weekend Ka Vaar In a twist, filmmaker Farah Khan will take over as the host for this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, because Salman Khan is busy filming for his upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan. The veteran director will reportedly not hold back from criticizing the contestants' actions during the week. According to the X user, her main target will be Baseer Ali. Apparently, Khan believes he doesn't respect his fellow contestants and reminded him that everyone inside the house is competing.

