'Bigg Boss 19's 1st eviction: Who will get kicked out?

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 12, 2025
05:50 pm
What's the story

As speculated by many fans, actor Natalia Janoszek will be evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house during this Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The news was posted by Livefeed Updates on X (formerly Twitter). "Natalia Janoszek has been eliminated from #BiggBoss19 House!!" read their post. This comes after a week filled with intense drama and strategic gameplay among contestants.

Nominations

Who has been nominated this week?

The third week of Bigg Boss 19 was a nail-biter with four contestants, Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, and Janoszek, being nominated for elimination. A special nomination task tested their patience and teamwork. Fans had been closely watching the voting trends, and many are speculating that Janoszek could be the one to go.

Here's what Livefeed Updates reported

New host

Farah Khan will take over the Weekend Ka Vaar

In a twist, filmmaker Farah Khan will take over as the host for this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, because Salman Khan is busy filming for his upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan. The veteran director will reportedly not hold back from criticizing the contestants' actions during the week. According to the X user, her main target will be Baseer Ali. Apparently, Khan believes he doesn't respect his fellow contestants and reminded him that everyone inside the house is competing.

Ali to get scolded?

House dynamics

'BB19' house transformed into political battlefield

The Bigg Boss 19 house has been transformed into a political battlefield with the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. The power has shifted to the contestants who decide alliances, strategies, nominations, tasks, and even house rules. Emotional outbursts serve as a strategy, and chores have become potential conflict zones. The fans can catch new episodes of the show on JioHotstar and Colors TV.