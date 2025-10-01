'Bigg Boss 19': Snake spotted inside house, Mridul's heroic act

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss 19 is getting more exciting by the day. This week, a snake was reportedly spotted inside the house, creating panic among contestants. The reptile was first seen in the bedroom area by Gaurav Khanna, who alerted everyone. In response, Bigg Boss ordered all housemates to move to the garden area for safety reasons.

Heroic act Mridul Tiwari's heroic act In the midst of chaos, Mridul Tiwari quickly caught the snake and put it in a bottle. He then safely removed it from the house. His prompt action not only prevented a potential accident but also became a topic of discussion among netizens who praised his bravery and composure under pressure.

Online frenzy Fans react to the snake incident The snake incident shocked the contestants and brought unexpected drama to the house. Fans were quick to react on social media, posting memes and praising Tiwari's actions. One user joked, "Mridul ne Nehal (Chudasama) ko botal me dal diya, wah." While another fan was concerned, "If this snake news is true, then shame on the Bigg Boss makers...That's dangerous for the contestants. Don't they take safety measures?"

Past encounters Rajiv Adatia recalls similar incident from his season Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia also shared his experience of a snake in the house. He tweeted, "Snakes in Bigg Boss are common! We had one in the bedroom!" "I picked up a towel when a contestant was evicted and a black and white snake came out of that towel!" "I closed the bedroom and took the snake out! All sorts in our season."