'Bigg Boss 20' food dispute between Vijj and Kom escalates
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20 just got a little spicier as Mahhi Vijj and Mary Kom had a heated argument about food portions in the house.
Mahhi felt Mary was playing favorites with meal sizes, which led to some serious tension in the kitchen.
The disagreement brought out old frustrations about chores and fairness, making things even more awkward for everyone.
Yung DSA wins 'Doll' task
While all this was happening, Yung DSA snagged a win in the Doll task, putting him in the captaincy race alongside Mahhi and Uditi.
Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with talk that Rhiti Tiwari might have been evicted midweek.
With shifting alliances and new drama every day, it's clear Bigg Boss 20 isn't slowing down anytime soon.