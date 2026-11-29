'Bigg Boss 20' Khan confronts OP over Gill seduction claim
On the latest Bigg Boss 20 episode, host Salman Khan confronted Scout OP after a clip showed him telling Gullu that fellow contestant Love Gill was trying to seduce him.
The moment sparked a lot of tension in the house, leading to an emotional breakdown for Love.
Gill confides in Mann and Dubey
After watching the clip, Love was visibly upset and confided in Kanika Mann and Amrapali Dubey, saying through tears, "Rakhi baandhi thi maine isse."
The incident has quickly become a major talking point among fans of the show, which airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.