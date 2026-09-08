'Bigg Boss 20' premiere features Gill discussing body-shaming experiences
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20 just launched with a fresh lineup of celebrities.
On day one, contestant Punjabi actress and model Love Gill opened up about being body-shamed. She shared, "When I was slightly overweight, people would comment on my body. Then I lost weight, but even after that people had something to say."
Her honesty set the tone for some real conversations right from the start.
Gandhi highlights thin-shaming trend
Fellow contestant Aman Gandhi also talked about facing criticism for being too thin, showing how common body-shaming is.
The season's already buzzing thanks to its diverse cast and early drama.
Fun fact: Gill landed her spot by winning a social media poll, and she's already known for her roles in Punjabi music videos and TV shows.