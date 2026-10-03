'Bigg Boss 20' promo 'Tathas Two' sparks Tiwari return questions
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20's latest promo has everyone talking, thanks to a surprise twist.
Host Salman Khan teases the "Tathas Two" theme, but what really caught fans' attention is evicted contestant Rhiti Tiwari's voice popping up in the clip.
Naturally, people are wondering: is her journey over, and is she about to return?
Vij, Yung DSA, Singh evict Tiwari
Tiwari was voted out midweek by Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA, and Uditi Singh after some heated drama with Qazi Touqeer.
But now her singing "Aaye haaye aye" in the promo has sparked rumors of a possible comeback.
With Bigg Boss known for its wild twists and unexpected returns, viewers are staying tuned because anything can happen on this show.