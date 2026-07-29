'Bigg Boss 20' reportedly approached Norouzi while Khanna remains prominent
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20 is already making waves; Elnaaz Norouzi, known from The Traitors Season 1, has reportedly been approached to join the new season.
With last season's winner Gaurav Khanna still fresh in fans' minds, the buzz around this year's lineup is picking up fast.
JioStar announces 6 'Bigg Boss' versions
This time, Bigg Boss is going big: JioHotstar and Colors TV just dropped a vibrant new logo, and JioStar announced that six regional versions (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bangla) will launch together in September 2026 on JioStar platforms.
While the full cast list isn't out yet, names like Rapper Santy Sharma, Jannat Zubair, and Faisal Shaikh are already being tossed around as possible housemates.