Salman Khan to begin 'Bigg Boss 20' shoot in September
What's the story
Salman Khan, the beloved host of Bigg Boss, will reportedly begin shooting for the upcoming season on September 21. The long-running show is a major draw for viewers on both television and streaming platforms. Before that, he is likely to complete a major portion of his upcoming action thriller with director Vamshi Paidipally and co-star Nayanthara.
Audition details
Auditions and shortlisting for new season underway
Auditions and shortlisting for Bigg Boss 20 are likely to start soon, reported Variety India. The makers have reportedly approached several popular television faces for the new season, with talks already underway. The showrunners are also considering contestants from other reality shows, as the younger OTT audience plays a crucial role in the show's popularity.
Previous season's success
Looking back at 'BB 19'
The previous season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Khan, performed well and maintained steady ratings. Contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Baseer Ali brought drama to the show. Khanna eventually won the competition. Meanwhile, Khan is also awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh. He reportedly plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu in the film. Its release date is yet to be announced.