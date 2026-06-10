Salman Khan to begin 'Bigg Boss 20' shoot in September

Previous season's success

Looking back at 'BB 19'

The previous season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Khan, performed well and maintained steady ratings. Contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Baseer Ali brought drama to the show. Khanna eventually won the competition. Meanwhile, Khan is also awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh. He reportedly plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu in the film. Its release date is yet to be announced.