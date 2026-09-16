'Bigg Boss 20' ScoutOP Khan 'Khatam kar do' prompts criticism
Entertainment
Things got heated on Bigg Boss 20 when ScoutOP told Arishfa Khan Khatam kar do during a captaincy task.
Many viewers found his words aggressive and disrespectful, and social media quickly lit up with criticism over the way he spoke to her.
Debate over reality TV conduct
People online aren't just upset about this one moment: they're questioning how contestants treat each other on reality TV.
Some worry that phrases like "Khatam kar do" could encourage hostility or even violence, and the whole incident has sparked a bigger conversation about respect and accountability in the spotlight.