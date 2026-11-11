'Bigg Boss 20' Touqeer accuses Goel of impropriety, team denies
Bigg Boss 20 just got heated after Qazi Touqeer accused Manish Goel of inappropriate behavior during a playful role-play task.
Goel, who played the groom while Touqeer was the bride, was called out for crossing boundaries.
But Goel's team says this is all being blown out of proportion and insists nothing inappropriate happened.
'Bigg Boss 20' incident sparks debate
The incident quickly turned into a major talking point, both inside the house and across social media.
Touqeer shared that he felt uncomfortable, while Goel maintains it was all in good fun.
With both actors sticking to their sides and fans taking to social media to debate what really went down, the situation has sparked bigger conversations about personal space on reality TV shows.