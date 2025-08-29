Next Article
'Bigg Boss 9 Telugu': Release date, host, OTT prequel
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is back on September 7, 2025, with Akkineni Nagarjuna hosting for the sixth year straight.
This season brings a twist—two separate houses, one for celebrities and one for commoners.
To get everyone hyped, a pre-show called Agnipariksha is already streaming on OTTplay, hosted by Sreemukhi.
Madhuri to join celebrity contestants
In Agnipariksha, 45 everyday contestants are battling it out for just nine spots in the main Bigg Boss house. The winners will join the celebrity cast, making this season's mix more unpredictable than ever.
Social media influencer Divvala Madhuri—already in headlines for her past controversies and upcoming political ambitions—is among those set to stir things up this year.