'Delhi Files' title change: Pallavi Joshi accuses Saswata Chatterjee of lying
Actor Pallavi Joshi has accused her co-star Saswata Chatterjee of lying about not knowing the film's title change, saying that all actors are given full scripts and story details before filming.
Chatterjee had claimed he was unaware that Delhi Files became The Bengal Files.
Joshi challenges Chatterjee to speak the truth
Joshi publicly challenged Chatterjee to be a man and speak the truth instead of succumbing to political pressure.
She pointed out he attended script readings and knew about his role from the start.
According to her, everyone involved got clear information about their characters and the story.
Joshi hints at political pressure influencing Chatterjee's stance
Joshi suggested that political pressure from West Bengal's government might be why Chatterjee is distancing himself now.
She added that director Vivek Agnihotri gives actors creative freedom but always shares the full script.
The Bengal Files releases September 5, 2025.