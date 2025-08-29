Next Article
Honey Singh pulls out of award show over security issue
Rapper-singer Honey Singh backed out of an award show in Mohali, Punjab, after a disagreement about security.
He wanted his own team at the venue, but organizers said their setup—with Punjab Police—was enough.
When his team wasn't allowed in, Singh decided to leave and canceled his performance.
Meanwhile, Singh is busy with his upcoming film's soundtrack
Singh isn't slowing down—he's teamed up with Shehnaaz Gill for a song in his debut film production Ikk Kudi, now expected to release around September 19, 2025 (pushed from June).
Plus, his new music video Sajna with Shael is already impressing audiences after its first look was unveiled on Instagram.